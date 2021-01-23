Ohio Supreme Court accepts resignation of ex-Sebring judge, convicted in fraud case

Diane Vettori was convicted of stealing between $100,000 and $300,000 from two deceased clients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Supreme Court approved the resignation of a former Sebring judge following her conviction in 2019 in a fraud case.

The Supreme Court initially suspended Diane Vettori’s law license after she was sentenced to 30 months in prison for stealing between $100,000 and $300,000 from two deceased clients.

The attorney served as judge of the Mahoning County Area Court from 2002 until charges were filed against her.

The Supreme Court accepted Vettori’s resignation on January 22.