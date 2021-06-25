Ohio State Troopers searching for chase suspect after they say he left hospital

(WKBN) – Ohio State Troopers are searching for the man who they say led them on a chase at speeds over 100 mph on Thursday.

Police said that Daniel Dicks, 41, of Warren escaped from custody. He faces hit-and-run charges as well as OVI and driving without a license.

Troopers said Dicks went to Saint Elizabeth’s in Youngstown for treatment. But before health care workers could release him, police say he ran from the hospital and disappeared.

Investigators say he was not under guard at the time.

Troopers originally arrested Dicks and his girlfriend on Thursday after they crashed into at least one other car and landed in a ditch.