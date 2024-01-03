WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown visited the Steelworkers Union Hall in Warren on Wednesday to talk trade deals.

Brown doesn’t want the country to agree to trade deals without strong and enforceable labor standards and unions represented at the negotiating table. He intends to do so by passing his “Leveling the Playing Field 2.0” act, creating enforceable trade and environmental standards.

“I want us to engage with these other countries. I want a better relationship. I want to sell U.S. Products there and have them sell products here. But I want to do it with workers at the table negotiating,” Brown said.

One way the act will enforce these labor standards is by regulating where products from Vietnam and Malaysia actually come from. Right now, Brown says many of them come from China as a way to bypass current trade requirements.