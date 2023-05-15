EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, was back in the valley Monday.

He talked to local farmers about how they’ve been impacted by the East Palestine train derailment.

Brown held a roundtable discussion at Lamppost Farm in Columbiana, about nine miles from where the derailment happened.

Brown also toured the farm with owner Steven Montgomery. Montgomery has had multiple tests done at his farm following the derailment. All have come back clear, and his farm animals weren’t impacted. But the derailment is still impacting farm sales.

“We saw about a 50% decrease in the first couple of weeks, and if that projected, we were going to have to make hard decisions about cash flow and cutting staff and thinking about all the other things that were involved,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery says the farm is starting to come back from its losses. Brown says he’ll keep returning to East Palestine until people’s lives are back to normal.