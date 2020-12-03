Ohio senator says Scrappers reboot is good news for Valley

Recently, a deal was hammered out to create a brand new Major League Draft League

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, says a new agreement with Major League Baseball will mean the return of minor league play to the Valley this summer.

Recently, a deal was hammered out to create a brand new Major League Draft League starting this summer that would include the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

It would focus on college-level players who are eligible to enter the annual summer draft, instead of serving as a single-A farm team for the Cleveland Indians.

“We’ve been pushing Major League Baseball to pay more attention to its minor league teams from Youngstown to Dayton and in between,” Brown said. “It’s good news for the Scrappers and good news for the Valley that the MLB has come to this agreement.”

The ‘Scrappers had been a part of the New York-Penn League since 1999.