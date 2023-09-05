WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — Senator JD Vance, R-Ohio, announced Tuesday that he will introduce legislation to prevent federal mask mandates.

The Freedom to Breathe Act would prevent the reimposition of mask mandates in the United States and would apply through the end of 2024. It would prevent the president or any other federal official from mandating masks at airports, schools, universities, public transit and other public institutions.

“We tried mask mandates once in this country. They failed to control the spread of respiratory viruses, violated basic bodily freedom, and set our fellow citizens against one another,” Vance said. “This legislation will ensure that no federal bureaucracy, no commercial airline, and no public school can impose the misguided policies of the past. Democrats say they’re not going to bring back mask mandates – we’re going to hold them to their word.”

Vance said the legislation is needed after some universities and businesses have started to impose mask mandates. Last month, Hollywood studio Lionsgate announced it is returning to mask mandates for many of its employees amid rising COVID-19 cases reported in Los Angeles.

Vance said he plans to officially introduce the legislation later on Tuesday.