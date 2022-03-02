(WKBN)- Both Senator Sherrod Brown and Congressman Bill Johnson shared their views on Tuesday night’s State of the Union address by United States President Joe Biden.

Brown praised Biden’s speech, saying that it helped bring the free world together.

“Biden has united the free world against Russia’s invasion. Tonight members of both parties stood together in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” Brown said.

Republican Congressman Bill Johnson disagreed.

“You know, I’m disappointed. I don’t think it met the challenges of the day. We’ve got a tyrant breaking out war in Europe. We’ve got inflation skyrocketing here at home. And the one thing that president could do that would address both of those is unleash America’s energy potential,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said he’ll be watching to see if Biden keeps advocating for policy changes and action after the State of the Union.