(WKBN) — On Wednesday, 60 Republican members of Congress are visiting the United States-Mexico border as part of their assessment of the ongoing border crisis.

Officials at the southern border encountered more than 302,000 migrants in December, the highest monthly total on record, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown says both parties have to work to fix the border, adding that presidents on both sides of the political aisle have “dropped the ball.”

Brown said his goal is to avoid people crossing the border and bypassing the legal immigration process.

“The first thing we need to do is pass a law that fixes this, and that means both parties coming to the table. It means then we need to pass the bill with Ukraine and Israel at the same time,” Brown said.

Brown adds one of his biggest concerns is fentanyl being brought into the country through checkpoints and making its way to Ohio.