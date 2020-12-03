Ohio senator blasts Republican majority leader; blames him for stimulus holdup

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some harsh words for the Majority Leader of the US Senate Thursday from Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

Brown is blaming Leader Mitch McConnell for holding up action on a new $900 billion COVID relief package put together this week by a bipartisan group of senators..

It relief would provide hundreds of dollars in extra unemployment benefits each week.

“If he were to bring that to the floor, every single Democrat would vote for it. Speaker Pelosi would go along with it. We could get it to the President’s desk, but Senator McConnell is more interested in the stock market and more interested in his billionaire contributors than he is in getting this plan forward,” Brown said.

Although Republican leaders have been pushing their own, smaller relief package, Brown Thursday urged his GOP colleagues to put pressure on McConnell and to stay in session until a deal can be approved.