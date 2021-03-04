Ohio Senate votes to end subsidy that would bail out nuclear power industry

FILE-This May 20, 2005 file photo shows the Perry Nuclear Power Plant on the shores of Lake Erie in North Perry, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to show the power plants are owned by Energy Harbor, which is now unaffiliated with FirstEnergy. According to the company, the separation of the two companies began in late 2016 when FirstEnergy Solutions elected its own, independent board of directors. The separation was fully completed in early 2020. We regret the error.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – By a unanimous vote, the Ohio Senate voted to end the subsidy that Ohioans would have paid to bail out the state’s nuclear power industry.



State Senator Michael Rulli was one of the sponsors of the bill to repeal the subsidy contained in House Bill 6.

Two Ohio nuclear plants owned by Energy Harbor would have received nearly a $1 billion in fees from customers.

The bailout law is part of a federal corruption investigation centering on former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.