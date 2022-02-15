(WKBN)- A new poll is out in Ohio’s Republican race for the U.S. Senate, and at this point, Josh Mandel is in the lead.

Twenty-one percent of those polled liked Josh Mandel. Cleveland banker Mike Gibbons was second with 16%.

J.D. Vance was third with 14 percent. Chagrin Falls State Senator Matt Dolan with just about 10%, and former Ohio Republican Party Chairperson Jane Timken just under 10%. Twenty-five percent are undecided.

The poll was conducted by the Trafalgar Group between February 8 and 10.