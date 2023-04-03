LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Senator Sherrod Brown is in the Valley pushing his new legislation aimed at improving rail safety. It comes after the February train derailment in East Palestine.

Monday morning, Brown joined local business owners and rail union workers to discuss his Railway Safety Act of 2023.

“It shouldn’t take a train derailment for elected officials to put partisanship aside and work together for the people we serve,” Brown said. “Not serving CSX and Norfolk Southern and other railroads but serving communities.”