YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, spoke with reporters and addressed two issues that are making headlines.

On the international front, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues with no end in sight, and a new form of artillery is being used on the battlefield.

Recently, the U.S. started shipping “cluster bombs” to Ukrainian troops. The devices include smaller explosives that can spread out over a target. Brown says while he opposes the use of the munitions, he said the U.S. needs to do whatever is needed to help Ukraine defend itself.

“I think it’s important that we stand with our allies. We stand with NATO. There’s no telling what would happen if Russia would overrun Ukraine, and I think the American people overwhelmingly support Ukraine, as I do,” Brown said.

Others in the Senate, such as Senator JD Vance, R-Ohio, have been critical of U-S support for Ukraine, saying Americans will not accept what he calls “another endless war.”

Closer to home, Brown’s bill to go after those who provide the chemicals used to make deadly fentanyl is a big step closer to becoming law. Brown was in Youngstown earlier this month promoting his Fend-Off Fentanyl Act. Now, the measure has been included in the Senate’s version of the Defense Appropriations Act that is being discussed on Capitol Hill.

Brown calls the problems caused by fentanyl and those who manufacture it a national security issue.

“When you’ve got Chinese precursor chemicals sold into Mexico, into crime syndicates, and those are then made into fentanyl. That’s a national security (issue). It’s our national security,” Brown said.

Brown hopes the overall defense spending bill, with his amendment included, reaches the President’s desk for signing this fall.