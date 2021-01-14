Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown says Trump should be held accountable for Capitol riots

The senator says he'd like to see a trial begin quickly now that members of the House voted to impeach the president

(WYTV) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says he wants to see President Donald Trump tried and convicted, even if it happens after he has left office.

The senator says he’d like to see a trial begin quickly now that members of the House voted to impeach the president in connection with last week’s storming of the U.S. Capitol.

However, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already said that trial won’t happen until next Wednesday, which is Inauguration Day.

Senator Brown says this is not about vengeance, but holding the president accountable.

“Because Senator McConnell won’t move on it when he should, the vote may just say he can’t run for office again. But I think it’s important that we find that, we do this trial and find him guilty of inciting these riots,” Senator Brown said.

Senator Brown says those lawmakers in the House and Senate who opposed President-elect Joe Biden last week should all publicly condemn President Trump’s comments and actions leading up to the rioting.