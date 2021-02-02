Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown condemns GOP for COVID relief counter-proposal

Biden is proposing a $1.9 trillion plan, and Republicans countered with a $600 billion package

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, says Ohioans don’t really care how they get it, they just want their federal stimulus checks.

Brown criticized Republicans for coming up with a spending plan that’s roughly a third the size of what the Biden Administration has proposed.

Biden is proposing a $1.9 trillion plan, and Republicans countered with a $600 billion package.

He says lawmakers now need to be working together on putting a plan together.

“There is no time for quibbling over Senate procedure. Ohioans don’t care if we’re passing reconciliation or regular order. They don’t care about any of that stuff. The public overwhelmingly wants help,” Brown said.

Brown argues the relief package needs to be “big” or else the economy will be scarred.