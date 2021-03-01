Ohio Sen. Portman says COVID relief bill includes too many things unrelated to virus

The $1.9 trillion bill passed in the House, but Sen. Portman said it'll struggle to pass in the Senate

(WYTV) – The COVID-19 relief bill has passed the U.S. House. Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said it may struggle getting passed in the Senate, though.

He appeared on ABC’s This Week. Portman said the bill has too many items unrelated to the virus to easily make it through.

“There’s a hundred million bucks for an underground transit system in the Silicon Valley, there is a bridge in New York, there are hundreds of millions of dollars for the arts and so on. There are things that have nothing to do with COVID that are unrelated. Minimum wage was one, of course. Even the child tax credit and earned income tax credit increases won’t occur until next year in terms of people getting that credit, so it’s just not targeted.”

Portman said there’s a Republican alternative to the bill that’s more focused on the pandemic.