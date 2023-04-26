(WKBN) — Ohio Senator JD Vance expressed concern over the long-term health effects from the East Palestine train derailment and says he is working with several federal agencies to make sure that East Palestine is safe.

Long-term, Vance is also working on the Railway Safety Act of 2023. The bill needs to get marked up in the committee. Vance and Senator Sherrod Brown introduced the bill back in March.

“We’ve got to provide better rail safety in this country,” Vance said. “We can’t have these terrible train crashes where we don’t notify the firefighters about what’s in these trains, you have to install more safety detectors to make the train crashes less likely. Really some common sense stuff.”

Senator Vance is hopeful the markup hearing will happen next month and that the Senate will vote on the bill by June.