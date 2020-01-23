Ohio secretary of state to give presentation at Cyber Tech convention in Israel

Breaking News
Frank LaRose will talk about the precautions the state is taking to secure this year's elections

by: Gerry Ricciutti

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is heading to an international conference on cyber technology.

LaRose was invited to give a presentation in Tel Aviv, Israel, next week at the Cyber Tech convention.

He’ll talk about the precautions the state is taking to secure this year’s elections.

Over the last year, the state has spent $14.5 million buying brand new voting equipment for all 88 counties.

LaRose said local boards of elections are now implementing a newly created security checklist to keep potential cyber terrorists from tampering with the system.

“I said, ‘If you were to make a list of the perfect preparation that every county should do to be ready for the cybersecurity threat and to combat disinformation and really just to make sure we’re ready to run secure elections, what would that be?’ We made that list and I said, ‘OK, this is what we’re gonna do,'” he said.

He said the state is also putting together teams of computer experts to respond to cyber incidents that may occur.

