MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – With Election Day just days away, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose visited the Mahoning Valley Republican Headquarters.

LaRose spoke on the importance of getting out and voting. He says every election is determined by those who show up.

This year, there has been an 11% increase in early voters from 2018. According to LaRose, close to 900,000 people have already voted.

For those who haven’t yet cast their ballot, there’s still time.

“The decisions that are made on a Tuesday night in November impact the most powerful nation in the world — with who we are going to send to represent us in the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives,” Larose said. “Impact our great state of Ohio with what kind of leadership we are going to have. Impact your local community.”

LaRose said even if you’ve already voted, it’s important to make sure those around you vote as well.