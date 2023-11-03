MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – As we gear up for election night this upcoming Tuesday, there is still time to vote early. Secretary of State Frank LaRose stopped in Mahoning County at the Board of Elections on Friday to share the early voting turnout so far.

The Mahoning County Board of Elections was filled with early voters Friday evening.

“Both parties are always excited to see high turnout. We want to make sure every Ohioan has the chance to make their voice heard,” LaRose said.

At last count, LaRose says between absentee ballots that have been returned and in-person early voting, nearly 700,000 Ohioans have already cast their vote.

Absentee ballots must be mailed out by Monday or dropped off at the Board of Elections by Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s too late to request an absentee ballot at this point, but if you are sitting on one and it’s there on your kitchen table, it’s time to get it in,” LaRose said.

Early voting will continue this weekend — Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. There is no early voting on Monday.

You must bring a verified form of identification to the polls to vote or you will not be able to vote.

“Bring your photo ID, driver’s license, state ID, military ID, passport. There’s a whole list on our website, VoteOhio.gov,” LaRose said.

LaRose says young voters have a lot at stake.

“It’s the decisions that are going to be made at the local level and of course statewide, issues like Issue One and Two that’ll impact them for so much longer,” LaRose said.

He also stressed the importance of voting for local officials.

“What matters more than who lives in the White House in your day-to-day life is who works at the courthouse, who works at the schoolhouse, who works at city hall,” LaRose said.

Voting on Election Day will go from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Thank the people behind the counter who are helping work to run the elections. These are our neighbors — one Republican, one Democrat working together in a bipartisan team,” LaRose said.