Ohio secretary of state responds to Democratic lawsuit over inactive voters

Frank LaRose wants to remove over 200,000 inactive voters from registration rolls

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose visited the Canfield Fair on Sunday.

He visited the Mahoning County Board of Elections booth in the government building, where he tried out new voting equipment that the Valley is introducing for the upcoming election.

The booth has been open all week for visitors.

LaRose addressed the recent lawsuit by the Ohio Democratic Party against his move to remove inactive voters from registration rolls.

“It’s unfortunate that they want to rush to the courthouse steps instead of actually doing the work to help people get registered to vote. That’s what we’re focused on and that’s what we want to do, and litigation isn’t the best way to handle this process,” he said.

LaRose wants to remove over 200,000 inactive voters from the registry, while the Ohio Democratic Party believes each voter should be reviewed before removal.