YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stopped in the Valley ahead of early voting.

He spoke with First News about ongoing efforts for voter data transparency and changes to voting laws.

LaRose says the department recently went back 6 years to clean up its voter roll, removing the deceased and people who have moved.

He says he’s working with the boards of elections for continued transparency.

“We want to throw open the curtain and make sure that you can see all the numbers, you can see all the data, understand how many registered voters there are, who is listed as a registered voter at any given snapshot in time,” LaRose says.

He’s also working to implement new voter ID laws in the state.

“Now is the time to go out to your BMV if you don’t have a state ID,” LaRose says. “If you don’t have a state ID or driver’s license, you can get one.”

LaRose wants to make sure elections are honest and that every voice can be heard.