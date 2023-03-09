BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bexley City Schools Board of Education is considering updating its district policies.

Some of the updates discussed at a board meeting Wednesday include clarifying what constitutes inappropriate behavior.

The proposed changes would include “derogatory statements about others’ race, color, ethnicity, religion, gender, abilities, or sexual orientation.”

Board members said the changes are necessary to make sure the rules are applied consistently for every student.

“We have seen over the years, and I would say a couple of our administrators here, I remember, when they have come before the board and they specifically said the policy reads like this and my hands are tied,” said board president Alissha Mitchell. “So I think this is an area where we can be very clear.”

The district is considering the changes after an incident earlier this year in which a racist image was broadcast during Bexley Middle School’s morning announcements.

The teacher who supervised the announcements has resigned.