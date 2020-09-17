Ohio Robocall Enforcement Unit continues fight against nuisance calls

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is reminding everyone to continue diligence in not answering these calls

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) -It’s been six months since the Ohio Attorney General’s Office launched the Robocall Enforcement Unit to help fight back against the growing nuisance.

Since then, a lawsuit has been filed to stop the behavior and in March a program was launched encouraging Ohioans to not answer or reply to phone numbers they don’t know.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is reminding everyone to continue diligence in not answering these calls. whether the call is a robocall or if it has a live person on the other line, the best advice to follow continues to be just don’t answer.

Other general tips to help combat robocalls include: (Source: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Never interact with a suspected scam robocaller in any way.

Avoid providing personal or financial information by phone.

Carefully review terms and conditions when opting-in on websites that request a telephone number.

Register your phone number with the Do Not Call Registry online at DoNotCall.govor by phone at 1-888-382-1222. However, know that political and polling/research calls from live callers are generally permitted as exceptions to the Do Not Call laws but robocalls to mobile numbers require prior express consent.

Research services offered by your phone provider or apps to block unwanted calls.

“Scammers follow the news and create variations of common scams based on current events,” Yost said. “Among other things, the public should be on guard for scams related to COVID, charitable donations, and the upcoming election in an attempt to defraud them of personal information and money through robocalls and text messages.”

Scammers are always ready to take advantage of peoples’ generosity. Scammers may call or text posing as charitable organizations and ask for donations – possibly for COVID-relief or research, or even hurricane-relief funds.

To avoid potential charitable scams, follow these tips: