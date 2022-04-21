CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Another candidate in Ohio’s Republican race for the Senate was also campaigning Thursday in the area.

Josh Mandel spent part of his afternoon at Cortland’s Top Notch Diner where he was endorsed and joined by retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn.

Mandel says he wants to bring jobs back to Ohio, reign in reckless spending in Washington, and lower prices on items like groceries and gas.

“That’s what I’m going to do in Washington too, bring a higher level of transparency and accountability. The last thing the politicians want in Washington is sunlight. They don’t want sunlight shined on the spending. They don’t want sunlight shined on the process by which they make decisions,” said Mandel.

“I’ve had numerous politicians come in here who are running to try and give the people their options, that was all I was setting out to do,” said Top Notch Diner owner Shonna Blant.

Blant said Mandel has been there before and she got him there through Denny Malloy who is running for Trumbull County Commissioner.

Mandel also made stops near Cincinnati, Dayton and Cleveland Thursday.