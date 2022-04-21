BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Republican Senate candidate Jane Timken was in Boardman Thursday evening and she brought with her a major endorsement.

Timken was joined by fellow Republican, Senator Rob Portman, who’s endorsing Timken over the seven other candidates in the race. They appeared at the Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters. Senator Portman is not running for re-election.

“She’s great. She’s hard-working. She’s a person I know who will represent Ohio well, understands Ohio. She’s also someone who knows how to bring people together and get stuff done. I’ve seen that in her,” said Portman.

“I’m honored to have Senator Portman’s endorsement, and obviously this is his seat and to have his endorsement it means the world to me. Big shoes to fill,” said Timken.

Portman also said that Timken was not only the best candidate to win the May 3 primary but also the best candidate to win the general election.