Ohio representatives discuss efforts to repeal House Bill 6, at center of House Speaker’s arrest

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN/WCMH) – Local Representatives Sean O’Brien, Michael O’Brien and Gil Blair discussed their efforts to repeal House Bill 6 on Wednesday morning.

House Bill 6 is at the center of a controversy involving allegations that Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and associates were bribed with $60 million to pass it in order to funnel state funds to two failing nuclear power plants managed by FirstEnergy.

There was a controversial effort to block it from going into effect that included accusations of assault on petitioners, bribery and scare ads involving China. The bill eventually passed through the statehouse and was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine last summer.

The representatives want the law repealed. Sean O’Brien said changes also need to be made to Ohio’s campaign finance laws.

