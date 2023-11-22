COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library celebrated a milestone this summer. The organization has donated 200 million books to kids across the country.

The program is simple. Any parent or caregiver can sign their child up to receive one free book every month until the age of 5. The books come in the mail and are free. You can enroll your child online.

In Ohio, the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library was established in 2019 and was inspired by Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine. She had learned about Dolly Parton’s program through her own grandchildren receiving the books in Greene County and wanted every child in Ohio to be part of the program.

Prior to 2019, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was only available in pockets of Ohio— about 13% of eligible kids had access to and were enrolled in the program in Ohio. Fran DeWine helped to expand the library throughout the state.

In November 2020, the Imagination Library was available in all 88 counties of Ohio at no cost to families.