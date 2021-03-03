Ohio rejects Columbiana’s plan to hold St. Patrick’s Day parade

Chamber officials said they are looking toward the future and hosting other events

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – After several efforts to host a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Columbiana this year, the Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that they are canceling the event.

This comes as village leaders worked to plan for designated viewing areas and other safety protocols, which were accepted by the Columbiana County Health Department.

That plan was sent to the Ohio Department of Health, where it was rejected. State health officials were “concerned about the influx of spectators, which would place us in violation of the mass gathering order,” chamber officials wrote on their Facebook page.

“We kinda knew that there was a chance that this would happen. As of last week, we had held off because we needed a yes or a no and we couldn’t get one and eventually we found out today that it was a no,” said Erich Offenburg, with the Columbiana Chamber of Commerce.

Offenburg said it was frustrating not getting an answer from the state until today, or else they could have had enough time to possibly rework the parade plans to abide by state regulations.

We are very saddened that our community, once again, cannot partake in an event that we really felt met guidelines for COVID safety. Columbiana Chamber of Commerce

Those who already bought a space to watch the parade will get a refund.

“We are in this together, and we look forward to being permitted to have fun events once again.”