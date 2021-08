YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Redistricting Commission is holding public hearings throughout the state Monday.

The commission is responsible for drawing legislative maps and may also have a role in the drawing of congressional maps.

The hearings will run until August 27.

If anyone is interested in going to one in Youngstown, it’ll be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Chestnut Room of the Kilcawley Center on Youngstown State University’s campus.