Ohio receives more unemployment claims in last 47 weeks than previous 5 years combined

The state also reported that 44,000 jobless claims have been flagged for possible fraud

(WYTV) – Ohio has received more initial unemployment claims in the last 47 weeks than it did in the previous five years combined.

The number is nearly 2.5 million.

The state also reported that 44,000 jobless claims have been flagged for possible fraud. Those cases are under review.

But it could mean a delay of up to three weeks for people who legitimately qualify for benefits.

“The agency is deeply sorry that, again, criminal actions of those hoping to benefit from this worldwide emergency have caused hardship and anxiety for honest people in the state of Ohio,” said ODJFS Director Kim Henderson.

The state is extending call center hours and expects to add 400 more workers to take calls by the end of next month.

