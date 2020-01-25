Ohio property management company buys Tiffany Plaza in Boardman

The sale was announced by Kutlick Realty, LLC

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A buyer has purchased the Tiffany Plaza Shopping Center in Boardman.

Kutlick did not say who bought the property, but the Mahoning County Auditor’s website lists the new owner as Carnegie Companies, LLC, a property management company in Solon.

The plaza is located on the corner of Tiffany Boulevard and US-224. Tenants include Marcs grocery store, Catullo Prime Meats, Mocha House, Classic Bakery and more.