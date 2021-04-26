Ohio, PA kick off National Work Zone Awareness week

The key message is the same as every year: Be extra careful in work zones

(WKBN) – ODOT is kicking off National Work Zone Awareness week. The key message is the same as every year: Be extra careful in work zones.

Last year saw more than 4,500 crashes in construction zones statewide.

ODOT wants to remind drivers that construction workers are counting on you to slow down and move over.

“They all have families, and at the end of the day, they want to go home and then they only ask for one thing in return and that is for all of us to pay attention,” said Gery Noirot of ODOT.

In Pennsylvania, changes start Tuesday to the state’s Move Over Law.

This applies to drivers approaching an emergency response scene.

If you can’t safely get into a lane further from the response area, you must instead slow to at least 20 miles an hour less than the speed limit.

First time offenders face a $500 fine.