Ohio official accused of giving herself a $63K raise

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Jefferson County health official was indicted for theft in office.

According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Annette Stewart, 56, of West Palm Beach, Florida, is facing charges of theft in office, tampering with records and falsification and having an unlawful interest in a public contract.

Investigators say that between April 2017 to August 2019, Stewart altered health board records to give herself a $63,000 raise.

In addition, she is accused of hiring a family member and setting the relative’s salary.