Ohio offers print-on-demand temporary tags, no waiting in line

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – A new service offered by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will allow customers to print their own temporary tag online.

Those who buy vehicles through private sales, new residents who are in the process of obtaining an Ohio title, and costumers who purchased vehicles from a dealership that does not sell temporary tags can take advantage of the new service.

Orders for the tags can be placed through OPLATES.com. A temporary tag can then be printed out, which will be valid for 45 days.

The tags should be displayed in the back window of the vehicle or placed in a plastic sleeve in the license plate bracket.

“This is another example of how our administration is changing the culture of state government to be more customer-service friendly,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “You can run government more like a business and deliver convenience to your customers.”

The new print-on-demand temporary tags are being issued at most dealerships. Deputy registrar locations will continue to issue cardboard temporary tags until January 2021.

Also, keep in mind that during Ohio’s state of emergency due to the pandemic, you may not have to immediately renew licenses or registrations.

If your license, ID card or vehicle registration (including plates and stickers) expired on or after March 9, 2020, your expiration date has been automatically extended 90 days after the state of emergency ends on December 1, 2020.

