Ohio offering rebates for homeowners installing tornado safe rooms

(WYTV) – Homeowners in Ohio can now get money back if they’ve added a tornado safe room to their house.

A safe room is an indoor or outdoor structure specifically designed to provide near-absolute protection in extreme weather events.

“Safe rooms offer protection to a tornado’s strong winds and resulting airborne debris,” said Steve Ferryman, Ohio Emergency Management Agency mitigation branch chief. “We urge Ohioans to apply for these grants.”

The Ohio EMA said the Safe Room Rebate Program reimburses homeowners up to 75%.

Last May, 21 tornadoes destroyed 900 buildings around the Dayton area.

“The entire state of Ohio is vulnerable to tornadoes,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “Safe rooms are costly but they can save lives, which is why we want to help homeowners with the expense.”

The deadline to apply is April 6 at 5 p.m.

This is the eighth year for Ohio’s Safe Room Rebate Program, which has provided $1.5 million in rebates for 200 safe rooms to date.

For more information and to apply, visit the Ohio EMA’s website.