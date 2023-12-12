YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio National Guard is growing and evolving. Brigadier General Matthew Woodruff sat down with WKBN 27 First News anchor Dave Sess to talk about its critical role.

The history of the agency is interesting. It began with a militia.

“In this area in Youngstown, we’ve had militia organizations since before Ohio was a state that’s changed throughout time to become what we know now as the Ohio National Guard. National Guardsmen from the Youngstown area have served throughout every conflict, Civil War on to the current conflicts that we experience,” Woodruff said.

The units in the Youngstown area are 838 Military Police Company. Then there is Bravo Company 237 Support Battalion.

“So, mechanics and military police. And they provide a lot of resources that a community can take advantage of,” Woodruff said.

The National Guard is different from other branches of military service and is very unique.

“We are a federal and a state-commissioned organization, so a dual mission organization. The one I’d like to focus the most on is that state mission. I think most people are familiar with the federal mission and how and when we deploy units overseas, what that mission is. But that state mission is solely unique to the National Guard,” Woodruff said. “When the governor needs assistance or a county leader or community leader needs assistance, those calls come up to the governor and to us to support our local communities.”

Woodruff has personally served as the joint task force commander for COVID operations, spending a lot of time in Northeast Ohio.

“Whether that was supporting a food bank operation, whether that was supporting local hospitals, the mass vaccination site in Cleveland, or corrections facilities where we supported corrections officers as they were out due to COVID,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff said the National Guard is about service and an opportunity for individuals to be their “best selves.”

“To serve in their communities where they are from, to give back to the communities that helped raise them. We offer scholarship programs and a lot of different incentives that can enhance somebody’s opportunities and career. So if a four-year college degree is not your thing, we also have a trade school certification program. So if you want to be a welder or a plumber, HVAC repair, if you want to be a truck driver, we have certification programs you can get through the Army National Guard,” Woodruff said.

You can find more information about the Ohio National Guard online.