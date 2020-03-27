Ohio National Guard helps Valley nonprofit deliver thousands of donated diapers, toiletries

Those donations are now being sent to local food pantries in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio National Guard troops were in Boardman to help out at Project Making Kids Count on Thursday.

Troops picked up 75,000 donated diapers and toiletries, delivering them to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Those donations are now being sent to local food pantries in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Interstate Batteries in Boardman pitched in with free labor, showing up with a forklift for all of the heavy work.

Courtesy of Making Kids Count

“When we heard of the pandemic and we knew people are going to be struggling financially, the statistic is 1 in 3 families typically cannot afford enough diapers for their children. So we knew it was going to be even more so now,” said Shelly Marlowe, co-president of Project MKC Boardman.

Project MKC distributes close to 50,000 diapers each month among its 50 partner agencies.

It hopes to get another 100,000 diapers next month from the National Diaper Bank Network.