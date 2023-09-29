COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Those with missing loved ones are invited to Ohio Missing Persons Day, dedicated to their remembrance. The day will include a candlelight vigil, experts to answer questions and a DNA collection.

The event will take place at Chief James G. Jackson Columbus Police Academy in Columbus on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The candlelight vigil is set to take place at 1 p.m.

It is hosted by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), which, along with its partners, will offer support services and answer questions about their work to bring the missing home. Resources available at the event will include DNA collection from families of the missing for Project LINK, opportunities to request help with cases, crisis support and more.

BCI recommends that families with missing loved ones should plan to meet with officers or analysts and bring police reports, photos of missing loved ones, dental records/X-rays and any other additional information they wish to share.

The event will also offer facial reconstructions of unidentified persons, crisis support for families and information of human trafficking.

To ensure your missing loved one is honored at the vigil, RSVP to the event at the Attorney General’s website.