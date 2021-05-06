Ohio mental health, addiction services bringing overdose reversal drug to Columbiana County

OhioMHAS is sending 60,000 doses of Naloxone to counties with the highest need

(WKBN) – A push is on to get Naloxone to those who may need it, coming after an increase in overdoses.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) is sending 60,000 doses of Naloxone to counties with the highest need.

It’s based on overdose deaths and emergency room visits.

“Naloxone saves lives. By getting it into the hands of communities and groups across the state in areas that are experiencing the most overdoses and deaths, we are putting this life-saving opportunity where it is needed most,” said Governor Mike DeWine in a release.

Columbiana County has been targeted for distribution and will be receiving more than 200 doses.

“In an overdose situation, every second matters. Naloxone is safe and effective at quickly reversing the effects of an overdose,” said OhioMHAS Director Lori Criss. “By mobilizing additional resources quickly to areas of high need, we can help save lives and connect Ohioans to treatment and recovery support.”

OhioMHAS is allocating nearly $2.5 million in general revenue funds to 23 local Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) boards to distribute naloxone in the highest risk areas within their region.

Because Ohio has seen an increase in the rate of overdoses among minorities, the boards and their local partners have been asked to implement equitable distribution strategies to ensure this lifesaving drug reaches Black and Latino Ohioans.

If you live or own a business in the Easter Liverpool area, the Columbiana County General Health District would like you to keep Naloxone on hand.

It could save a life.

For more information, contact Project DAWN Coordinator Tawnia Jenkins at 330-424-1468.

You can read the full release here.