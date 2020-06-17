Ohio mayors forming network to address racial injustice, police reform in the state

These leaders each talked about their cities and how they are addressing racial injustice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mayors from across Ohio got together virtually on Wednesday to discuss race relations and their plans to support new public safety reforms.

Six mayors from the Ohio Mayors Alliance took part in the call, including Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown. These leaders each talked about their cities and how they are addressing racial injustice.

They also announced that they are forming a “Police Reform Support Network,” which will look at police reform in Ohio and across the country.

It will allow cities to share their best practices and policy standards within the state. Lastly, they said it will support local ways to improve issues with any resources cities may need.

“Youngstown has its problems like anyone else, but I think together, if we decide that it’s got to stop, it can’t just be the black mayor of Youngstown or the black congressman from the state of Ohio. It’s got to be our colleagues, our allies who are saying enough is enough,” Brown said.

Brown also addressed health and economic disparities within minority communities and said those issues can’t be forgotten when talking about reform.

All of the mayors agreed that every city has unique problems, but by now starting to share those problems and solutions, they think the state can move forward together to make positive changes.

Mayors from big cities like Columbus, Dayton and Toledo were also on the call.