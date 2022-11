FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A Canton man died after the ATV he was driving crashed in Tuscarawas County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 24-year-old was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Officials say the crash happened on County Road 109 just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Troopers say the man appears to have attempted to turn right when the ATV overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.