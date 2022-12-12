YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel nears his retirement from the University, Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor made a stop on campus to see one of the programs Tressel helped create.

Jon Husted took a tour Monday afternoon of YSU’s Excellence Training Center inside Kohli Hall.

Husted said with nearly 200,000 jobs waiting to be filled across the state facilities like this offer a wealth of resources.

“It is a place where not only students are getting an education, but businesses are finding their workforce,” Husted said. “Businesses are learning how to solve manufacturing process challenges and create more productivity.”

Husted also used the occasion to present retiring President Tressel with a proclamation from Gov. Mike DeWine honoring his nearly fifty years of service in academics and community leadership.