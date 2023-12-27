CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Lottery is currently investigating the impact of an apparent Christmas Eve hack that affected some of the Ohio Lottery’s internal applications.

A statement on the Ohio Lottery website says that the cybersecurity incident has rendered mobile cashing and prize cashing above $599 not operational until further notice, as the officials work to mitigate the issue.

The Lottery will notify the public once the services resume. In the meantime, prize claims can still be mailed to the Ohio Lottery Central Office, according to a statement on the Ohio Lottery website.

The statement also says that winning numbers for KENO, Lucky One and EZPLAY Progressive Jackpots are not available on the website or mobile app but can be checked at any Ohio Lottery Retailer.

For more information visit ohiolottery.com/Claiming/HowToClaim

The statement served to assure customers about the security of the Ohio Lottery platform: “The integrity of our games is the top priority of the Lottery, and we assure the public the gaming system is fully operational. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working as quickly as possible to restore all services.”

For more information, customers can visit https://ohiolottery.com/security.