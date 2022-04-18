MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted will be coming to the Mahoning Valley on Monday.

He will make two stops.

The first will be at Hynes Industries on Hendricks Road in Austintown at 2 p.m.

He will tour the facility and discuss the company’s use of Ohio TechCred funds and other workforce development challenges.

Then at 3:15, he will stop at Youngstown State University’s Excellence Training Center.

There, he’ll discuss the importance of Ohio’s broadband and 5G workforce and also learn more about the first cohort of the 5G Readiness Program.