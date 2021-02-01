Ohio lawmakers secure more than $4M in funding for local arts projects

Senator Michael Rulli says it's important that the state supports more than just Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati

(WYTV) – A number of local cultural projects will get financial support from the state of Ohio.

Nearly $4 million was secured for Mahoning and Trumbull counties by state lawmakers.

Roughly a third of that money will be going into capital improvement projects at local museums and music venues.

Senator Michael Rulli says it’s important that the state supports more than just Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.

“The capital budget means that a whole delegation on both sides of political parties get together to bring results to this area, not the ‘three C’s.’ We weren’t elected to care about the three C’s, we were elected to care about the three counties.

The Butler Institute of American Art will receive $275,000 to make improvements to its heating and cooling systems.

Oh Wow! Children’s Museum will receive $350,000 for a renovation project.

Stambaugh Auditorium will use its $350,000 to remodel and upgrade the building’s exterior.

Warren’s Packard Music Hall will receive $40,000 to replace the building’s roof.

The Warren Community Amphitheatre will get $200,000 to repair concrete.