Ohio lawmakers looking to increase state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three Ohio lawmakers say they will soon be introducing a bill to increase the state’s minimum wage.

State Senators Hearcel F. Craig (D-Columbus) and Cecil Thomas (D-Avondale) announced Monday that they will be introducing legislation to incrementally raise Ohio’s minimum wage to $15 per hour.

President Joe Biden has said he wants to raise the federal minimum wage to “at least $15 an hour.”

“Raising Ohio’s minimum wage will increase productivity and stimulate consumer spending,” Craig said. “It is very simple: if Ohioans have more money, they will be more likely to spend it. Increasing our state’s minimum wage is not just the right thing to do, it is also a smart investment in our economy.”

A release from the two lawmakers states:

The current minimum wage in Ohio is $8.80 per hour. This legislation would increase it to $10.00 per hour starting in January 2022 and then make yearly increases of $1.00 per hour until 2027, when it would reach $15 per hour. After that, the minimum wage would increase every year to keep pace with inflation, as required by the Ohio constitution. By incrementally raising Ohio’s minimum wage, this legislation would also raise the wages of employees who receive tips. Under Ohio law, employers of tipped employees can pay their employees as little as half the state’s minimum wage rate – $4.40 per hour in 2021 – if they can demonstrate that the employees earn enough in tips to bring their total hourly wage up to at least the state minimum.

“Far too many Ohioans work multiple jobs and still can’t afford to pay for food, bills and health care,” said Thomas. “That’s shameful, but it’s also something the General Assembly can fix by passing this legislation. We need to make sure workers in Ohio are adequately paid so they can take care of their families.”

Representative Bridget Kelly (D-Cincinnati) has introduced companion legislation in the Ohio House.