Ohio House passes bill legalizing consumer fireworks

(WKBN) – The Ohio House has passed a bill that will legalize consumer fireworks in the state.
The bill will also allow individuals to discharge consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio on the following days:
- New Year’s Eve/Day
- Chinese New Year
- Cinco de Mayo
- Juneteenth
- July 3, 4 and 5 and the previous and following weekends
- Labor Day Weekend
- Any other legal holiday
Under the bill, local governments can restrict or ban fireworks inside their boundaries. If signed by the governor, it will go into effect in 2022.