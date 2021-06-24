Ohio House passes bill legalizing consumer fireworks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adobe Stock

(WKBN) – The Ohio House has passed a bill that will legalize consumer fireworks in the state.

The bill will also allow individuals to discharge consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio on the following days:

  • New Year’s Eve/Day
  • Chinese New Year
  • Cinco de Mayo
  • Juneteenth
  • July 3, 4 and 5 and the previous and following weekends
  • Labor Day Weekend
  • Any other legal holiday

Under the bill, local governments can restrict or ban fireworks inside their boundaries. If signed by the governor, it will go into effect in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com