COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, the Ohio House Government Oversight Committee passed the Flags from U.S. Act, also known as House Bill 87.

The legislation ensures American and Ohio State flags bought with taxpayer money in the state are made in the United States.

It is sponsored by State Representatives Nick Santucci (R-Howland Township) and Steve Demetriou (R-Bainbridge Township).

“Our flags fly in honor of those who have sacrificed to ensure that our liberty is protected,” Santucci said. “They serve as a constant reminder that we are all united as Ohioans and Americans above all else. We should never see a flag that says anything other than ‘Made in America.'”

House Bill 87 now heads to the House floor.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.