Ohio House bill proposes designating a “Dr. Amy Acton Day” to celebrate former ODH director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A bill was introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives Monday designating February 26 as “Dr. Amy Acton Day” to celebrate the former Ohio Department of Health director.
Rep. Kent Smith, (D-Euclid) and Rep. Mary Lightbody, (D-Westerville) are the primary sponsors of the bill.
Five of their democratic colleagues, State Reps. Erica C. Crawley (Columbus), Tavia Galonski (Akron), Michael O’Brien (Warren), Michael Sheehy (Oregon), and Lisa Sobecki (Toledo), are cosponsors on the bill.